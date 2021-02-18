IPL

IPL 2021: Full squad of Delhi Capitals

Here's the complete squad of the Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18.

18 February, 2021 21:42 IST

Steve Smith will play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. - R. V. MOORTHY

England all-rounder Tom Curran was Delhi Capitals’ costliest pick in the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai today. The most high-profile procurement, however, was Australia batsman Steve Smith, who was purchased for ₹2.2 crore.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was purchased for ₹2 crore. Among Indians, Umesh Yadav was the most notable pick; he attracted a bid of ₹1 crore.

Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, and M. Siddharth were the other purchases for the Capitals. They were all sold for their base price of ₹20 crore.

TOTAL SPENT: ₹11.25 crore.

Final squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings