IPL 2021: Full squad of Delhi Capitals

England all-rounder Tom Curran was Delhi Capitals’ costliest pick in the IPL 2021 Auction in Chennai today. The most high-profile procurement, however, was Australia batsman Steve Smith, who was purchased for ₹2.2 crore.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings was purchased for ₹2 crore. Among Indians, Umesh Yadav was the most notable pick; he attracted a bid of ₹1 crore.

IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank

Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, and M. Siddharth were the other purchases for the Capitals. They were all sold for their base price of ₹20 crore.

TOTAL SPENT: ₹11.25 crore.