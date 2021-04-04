IPL 2021: RCB confirms opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, the franchise confirmed on Sunday.

The 20-year-old has been in quarantine ever since.

In a statement, the team management wrote,"He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative.

"RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. Devdutt is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for the IPL season ahead."

No plans to move IPL 2021 out of Mumbai despite COVID-19 cases

Padikkal is the third cricketer after Nitish Rana (recovered) and Axar Patel to contract the virus ahead of IPL 2021.

RCB will be featuring in the season opener against defending champion Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai.