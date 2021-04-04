IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: RCB confirms opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 IPL 2021: According to the Royal Challengers Bangalore management, Devdutt Padikkal had returned a positive coronavirus test result on March 22 and has been in quarantine ever since. Team Sportstar 04 April, 2021 22:18 IST Devdutt Padikkal is the third cricketer after Nitish Rana (recovered) and Axar Patel to contract the virus ahead of the the Indian Premier League season. - Sportzpics / BCCI Team Sportstar 04 April, 2021 22:18 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. The 20-year-old has been in quarantine ever since.In a statement, the team management wrote,"He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative. "RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. Devdutt is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for the IPL season ahead." No plans to move IPL 2021 out of Mumbai despite COVID-19 cases Padikkal is the third cricketer after Nitish Rana (recovered) and Axar Patel to contract the virus ahead of IPL 2021.RCB will be featuring in the season opener against defending champion Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.