IPL 2021: Usain Bolt cheers for Kohli and Co. by wearing RCB jersey

Celebrated Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt posted a photo of himself in an RCB jersey on Twitter, extending support to his PUMA teammate Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the league opener in Chennai on April 9.

Bolt and Kohli are both, brand ambassadors of the celebrated global sportswear brand PUMA, which recently announced a long-term partnership deal with the Bangalore-based franchise as its official kit partner.

Bolt extended his support to the Bangalore franchise on Twitter and did not shy away from showing his wit.

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers both responded to Bolt's tweet acknowledging the athlete's support.

Earlier last week, the batting legends Kohli and De Villiers had engaged in a cheeky Twitter banter, which saw the South African challenging his RCB skipper Kohli for a race.