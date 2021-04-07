IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: Usain Bolt cheers for Kohli and Co. by wearing RCB jersey IPL 2021: Bolt and Kohli are both, brand ambassadors of the celebrated global sportswear brand PUMA, which recently announced a long-term partnership deal with RCB. Team Sportstar KOLKATA 07 April, 2021 22:20 IST Usain Bolt extends his support to Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021. - TWITTER@Usain St. Leo Bolt Team Sportstar KOLKATA 07 April, 2021 22:20 IST Celebrated Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt posted a photo of himself in an RCB jersey on Twitter, extending support to his PUMA teammate Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the league opener in Chennai on April 9. Bolt and Kohli are both, brand ambassadors of the celebrated global sportswear brand PUMA, which recently announced a long-term partnership deal with the Bangalore-based franchise as its official kit partner. Bolt extended his support to the Bangalore franchise on Twitter and did not shy away from showing his wit. Challengers, just letting you know, I’m still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/cIz3dmW3uI— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 7, 2021 Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers both responded to Bolt's tweet acknowledging the athlete's support. Earlier last week, the batting legends Kohli and De Villiers had engaged in a cheeky Twitter banter, which saw the South African challenging his RCB skipper Kohli for a race. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.