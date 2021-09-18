IPL 2021: RCB to pay tribute to COVID-19 frontline warriors

Royal Challengers Bangalore will wear a blue jersey in its opening match of the second leg of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday to pay tribute to frontline warriors who have spent most of their last 18 months in PPE kits fighting COVID-19.

The jersey was unveiled by Captain Virat Kohli and Chairman, RCB, Prathmesh Mishra at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The blue jerseys worn by the players, carrying messages to spread awareness about COVID-19, will be signed and auctioned to raise funds for deployment of vaccines in India.

About the initiative, Kohli said, "India has been battling Covid-19 on a war footing. While vaccination has being going on at a great pace, the frontline workers are the ones bearing the burden of helping us move past this pandemic."

"We have great respect and admiration for these workers and would like to assist these heroes in our own little way to spread awareness. We are all in this fight together and we need to work together to help humanity move forward.”