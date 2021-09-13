IPL 2021: Virat Kohli says RCB's replacements have great skill sets

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj arrived in UAE on Sunday via a chartered flight from Manchester to Dubai ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They will be quarantining for six days before they join the team for training.

Speaking in the RCB Bold Diaries series, Kohli and Siraj shared their thoughts on the second leg of the season while travelling to Dubai.

“Unfortunate that we had to end up here early, but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain. Anything can happen at any time. Hopefully, we're able to maintain a good, strong, and secure environment, and have a quality IPL. It's going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup,” Kohli said while emphasising on the need to maintain a secure bio bubble.

With RCB missing key players such as Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar and Kane Richardson, Kohli said that while the team would feel their absence, their replacements had great skill sets and would come in handy given the conditions.

Meanwhile, Siraj said that he was very excited to join the team, particularly because his international career picked up from the IPL last year, which was also played in the UAE.

Siraj, who was the leading wicket-taker in the Test series against Australia earlier this year, said that he was ready to take on a similar responsibility.