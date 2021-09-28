IPL

MI vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will hope to claim its first win of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 when it faces KL Rahul's Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

28 September, 2021 06:50 IST

MI will look to claim its first win of th UAE leg while PBKS will aim to keep up the momentum after its win over SRH in the previous game.   -  Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 27

WON: MI: 14, PBKS: 13

HS (MI) vs PBKS: 223

LS (MI) vs PBKS: 87

HS (PBKS) vs MI: 230

LS (PBKS) vs MI: 119

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Shaun MarshPBKS (2008-2017)526
2.Kieron PollardMI (2010-Present)514
3.Rohit SharmaMI (2011-Present)486
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Lasith MalingaMI (2008-2019)22
2.Jasprit BumrahMI (2013-Present)17
3.Harbhajan SinghMI (2008-2017)16

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.KL RahulPBKS670
2.Ishan KishanMI516
3.Quinton de KockMI503
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Jasprit BumrahMI27
2.Trent BoultMI25
3.Mohammad ShamiPBKS20

 

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

IPL 2021 Squads:

MUMBAI INDIANS

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

PUNJAB KINGS

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.

