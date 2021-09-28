MI vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 27

WON: MI: 14, PBKS: 13

HS (MI) vs PBKS: 223

LS (MI) vs PBKS: 87

HS (PBKS) vs MI: 230

LS (PBKS) vs MI: 119

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shaun Marsh PBKS (2008-2017) 526 2. Kieron Pollard MI (2010-Present) 514 3. Rohit Sharma MI (2011-Present) 486 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Lasith Malinga MI (2008-2019) 22 2. Jasprit Bumrah MI (2013-Present) 17 3. Harbhajan Singh MI (2008-2017) 16

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. KL Rahul PBKS 670 2. Ishan Kishan MI 516 3. Quinton de Kock MI 503 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Jasprit Bumrah MI 27 2. Trent Boult MI 25 3. Mohammad Shami PBKS 20

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.