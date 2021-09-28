IPL 2021 IPL MI vs PBKS Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will hope to claim its first win of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 when it faces KL Rahul's Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 06:50 IST MI will look to claim its first win of th UAE leg while PBKS will aim to keep up the momentum after its win over SRH in the previous game. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 28 September, 2021 06:50 IST Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.SPAN: 2008-2020Matches: 27WON: MI: 14, PBKS: 13HS (MI) vs PBKS: 223LS (MI) vs PBKS: 87HS (PBKS) vs MI: 230LS (PBKS) vs MI: 119RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shaun MarshPBKS (2008-2017)5262.Kieron PollardMI (2010-Present)5143.Rohit SharmaMI (2011-Present)486RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Lasith MalingaMI (2008-2019)222.Jasprit BumrahMI (2013-Present)173.Harbhajan SinghMI (2008-2017)16 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.KL RahulPBKS6702.Ishan KishanMI5163.Quinton de KockMI503RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Jasprit BumrahMI272.Trent BoultMI253.Mohammad ShamiPBKS20 Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between MI and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.IPL 2021 Squads:MUMBAI INDIANSRohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.PUNJAB KINGSKL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :