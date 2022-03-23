IPL 2022: Andrew Tye joins Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has roped in Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which begins on Saturday. Wood suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches & has picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs 1 crore.

LSG will be making its IPL debut this season and will begin its campaign on March 28 when it takes on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium.