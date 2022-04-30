IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes clean slate against Chennai Super Kings

It may have entered the Indian Premier League’s 2022 edition as the defending champion. But for a better part of its campaign so far, Chennai Super Kings has hardly shown any signs of being a champion outfit.

Languishing towards the bottom of the table - with just two wins from eight games so far - Ravindra Jadeja’s men will definitely know that their last crack towards the title defence will have to begin against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium on Sunday night.

Besides a misfiring top-order, lack of wicket-taking bowlers has haunted the Super Kings so far. It will be interesting to see if Matheesha Pathirana, the slinging pacer from Sri Lanka, is handed a debut during the southern Indian derby.

The Super Kings will also be looking forward to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary, the two Maharashtra boys in its line-up, to put up an inspiring performance on their home ground. While opener Gaikwad has had a largely quiet season so far, left-arm pacer Choudhary has been one of the bright spots in the Super Kings campaign so far.

While Super Kings will be looking forward to unleashing their firepower against the best pace quartet of the tournament, the Sunrisers will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans in its last outing.

Kane Williamson and Co. couldn’t have asked for a better opponent than CSK to resurrect its campaign. After all, on the back of two losses at the start of its campaign, it was the face-off against Super Kings that kickstarted the Sunrisers’ five-match winning streak.

Can the Sunrisers maintain a clean slate against the Super Kings? Over to Sunday night!