IPL 2022: Pant happy with Warner, Powell inclusions at Delhi

In the initial few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals will be missing some of its key overseas players due to injury and international commitments. However, captain Rishabh Pant believes that West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell can be the ‘X-factor player’ for the team.

“I guess he's someone who has immense power, especially batting at No. 4-5 for us. We have been looking for a batter who can do the job down the order. Hopefully, Rovman can live up to expectations,” Pant said on the eve of its opening fixture against Mumbai Indians.

In the IPL auction last month, the Delhi franchise roped in the West Indies all-rounder for Rs 2.8 crore, while Australia star David Warner joined the franchise for Rs 6.25 crore.

“Warner is one of the biggest buys for us during the auction and we got him as cheap as possible. So very happy with his inclusion,” Pant said. Warner, who guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a title in 2016, was released by the Hyderabad outfit this season.

Talking about the unavailability of the overseas players in the first few games, head coach Ricky Ponting said: “A lot of teams are in a similar boat to us. We are just pushing forward, making sure our players are well prepared, and well planned. Even with a slightly weakening side, we can get off to a good start…”