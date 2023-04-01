IPL 2023: Metro Rail travel free for CSK home matches, match pass to double up as train ticket

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings announced a partnership on Saturday with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for IPL 2023 to enhance fan convenience and experience during the home matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Fans with tickets for Chennai Super Kings’ home matches can travel in Metro Rail at no additional cost. The commute to and fro the stadium will be hassle free as fans no longer need to wait in queues; the QR/barcoded match tickets will double up as the travel tickets.

CMRL will additionally operate feeder bus service from Government Estate Metro station to the MA Chidambaram stadium, providing convenience at the door step to save time for fans.

Metro Rail services will also be extended by 90 minutes to facilitate fans’ safe return after the matches.

For Chennai Metro Route Map: Click here