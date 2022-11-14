KKR’s Sam Billings opts out of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders and England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings on Monday confirmed that he will be unavailable to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders” Billings posted on his Twitter handle.

However, the 31-year-old also said that he will be concentrating on county cricket, playing for Kent county cricket club. “Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket” he added.

Billings was roped into the KKR squad in the 2022 edition of IPL for ₹2 crore, meaning the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side will have an extra two crore to splurge in the upcoming mini auction.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people.” he further added.

Billings, who made his debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016, has appeared in 30 IPL matches in total and has amassed 503 runs, striking at 128.34 at an average of 19.35.

Meanwhile, KKR could also miss the services of Australian captain Aaron Finch, as the batter is mulling on participating in the upcoming IPL season.

On Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders acquired New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz from defending champion Gujarat Titans.

IPL will have a two-and-a-half-month window starting next season. The IPL between 2014 and 2021 was played between eight teams and had 60 matches a season. In 2022, with two new teams entering the fold, the match count went up to 74.