IPL: Litton Das leaves KKR camp, travels back to Bangladesh

Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has travelled back to Bangladesh to attend a family emergency, the franchise confirmed on Friday.

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time” said KKR in a statement.

The 28-year-old, who was roped into the KKR setup in the 2023 IPL auction for INR 50 lakh, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

KKR currently sits seventh in the points table with three wins from eight matches.