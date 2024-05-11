MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Super Kings look to bolster playoff chances in potential last dance of MS Dhoni in Chennai

It will be challenging for the misfiring Super Kings against a strong Royals, with constant changes not helping, and the defending champion will hope the players can raise their levels and sign off at home in style.

Published : May 11, 2024 20:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
A few years ago, the former India skipper said he wanted to end his T20 career in Chennai and in case CSK fails to make it to the playoffs, that will be a question on everyone’s lips.
A few years ago, the former India skipper said he wanted to end his T20 career in Chennai and in case CSK fails to make it to the playoffs, that will be a question on everyone's lips. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
A few years ago, the former India skipper said he wanted to end his T20 career in Chennai and in case CSK fails to make it to the playoffs, that will be a question on everyone’s lips. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

As Chennai Super Kings prepares to take on Rajasthan Royals in its final home match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday, the atmosphere will be feverish for more than one reason.

Firstly, it is an afternoon game in the middle of peak summer here, and the mercury has been soaring for a while now. More importantly, CSK is facing the heat after its 35-run loss to Gujarat Titans on Friday and might need to win its remaining two games to qualify for the Playoffs.

But beyond these considerations, the stakes are high because there is a sense of foreboding surrounding this clash. It is a question that is on everybody’s lips.

Could this be M. S. Dhoni’s last time in Chennai? A few years ago, the former India skipper said he wanted to end his T20 career in Chennai. With the city set to host the last two playoff games (Qualifier-2 and Final), fans will hope it won’t be the case. A win for CSK brightens its chances of finishing in the top four and gives the fans another opportunity to see their favourite cricketer.

However, it will be challenging for the misfiring Super Kings against a strong Royals. The constant changes haven’t helped, and the defending champion will hope the players can raise their levels and sign off at home in style.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan side, which needed just one win to seal its qualification, stumbled in the last two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

While the lack of runs from the middle-order is a concern, RR has enough firepower with bat and ball to extend its four-match winning streak against CSK.

