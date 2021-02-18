IPL 2021 Auction: Jamieson, Smith, Malan become best foreign picks

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings spent a considerable amount of money to purchase useful foreign players for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

Although Chris Morris attracted the highest-ever IPL player price of Rs 16.25 crore, there were arguably other notable buys.

We take a look at some fruitful purchases by IPL teams.

Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson reaped his rewards on Thursday, at the IPL Auction 2021, for a fruitful 12 months in the international circuit. He made his Test debut against India nearly a year ago, on February 21, and has been unstoppable since; in the six Tests he has played in his career so far, he has four five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul. His has impressed in the handful of limited-overs internationals he has played as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals showed their interest to purchase Jamieson, but RCB, with its big purse, got the player (for Rs 15 crore). If his dream run continues in the IPL, RCB may gain to profit from it significantly.

Steve Smith

Australia batsman Smith is a run machine and has shown his prolific run-scoring capabilities in the IPL as well. In 2017, he scored 472 runs for Rising Pune Supergiant. He hasn’t touched those highs since, but considering he is still one of the top batsmen in world cricket today, Delhi Capitals may have got a good bargain at Rs 2.2 crore.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh’s Shakib sits second in the ICC rankings for T20I all-rounders, despite having missed a year due to an ICC ban. Shakib was in exceptional form with the bat in the ICC World Cup in 2019, just weeks before he was handed his ban for his failure to report a corrupt approach. He would be keen on a strong comeback, and IPL 2021 could provide a good platform for the 32 year old to showcase his all-round skills.

He went back to his old club Kolkata Knight Riders, for Rs 3.20 crore, a potentially useful buy.

Dawid Malan

This flamboyant batsman sits at the top of the ICC rankings for T20I batsmen. The 33-year-old Malan is a domestic stalwart for his club Middlesex, and he has excellent T20I stats – an average of 53.03, a highest score of unbeaten 103, and a strike-rate of 149. He has played in other T20 leagues as well, including the Pakistan Super League, so he has experience, stability, soundness.

Malan attracted a bid of Rs 1.50 crore from Punjab Kings.

Mustafizur Rahman

Not long ago known for his mesmerising off-cutters, Mustafizur’s star hasn’t faded as he continues to be useful with the ball for Bangladesh in all formats. He has an IPL title in his kitty as well; in 2016, he contributed to SRH’s dream run to the top prize.

The 25-year-old is maturing as a bowler, and could be a handful for the batsmen in the 2021 season. Rajasthan Royals, which purchased him for Rs 1 crore, may stand to gain a lot from his presence in the line-up.