Ashwin joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore in IPL mega auction

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Following a bidding-war between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals - initiated by the former - the 35-year-old was eventually secured by the Jaipur-based franchise.

Ashwin played for Chennai Super Kings from 2009 to 2015, before spending the 2016 season with Rising Pune Supergiant following his hometown franchise's suspension from the tournament. He sat out the entire 2017 season with sports hernia.



Ashwin then captained Punjab Kings (earlier referred to as Kings XI Punjab) in the 2018 season of the IPL. The India spinner was signed by the franchise for Rs 7.6 crores in January 2018. Punjab eventually traded Ashwin to Delhi Capitals.

Overall, Ashwin has taken 145 wickets in 167 IPL matches at an economy rate of 6.91.