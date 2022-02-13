Chennai Super Kings full list of players after IPL auction 2022

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma