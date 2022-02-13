IPL Auction Auction Chennai Super Kings full list of players after IPL auction 2022 CSK Squad 2022: Here’s Chennai Super Kings's team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:16 IST Chennai Super Kings, led by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the last edition. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:16 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :