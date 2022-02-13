IPL Auction Auction Delhi Capitals full list of players after IPL auction 2022 Delhi Capitals Squad 2022: Here’s Delhi Capitals' team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 21:06 IST Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals at the 2022 IPL. - SPORTSZPICS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 21:06 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :