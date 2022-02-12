IPL Auction Auction IPL 2022 Auction: Krunal Pandya goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore All-rounder Krunal Pandya was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 16:05 IST FILE PHOTO: The Ahmedabad-born cricketer has scored 1143 runs at 138.55 in his six seasons for Mumbai Indians, while scalping 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 16:05 IST All-rounder Krunal Pandya was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.Krunal had fetched Rs 2 crore ahead of his debut IPL season in 2016 for Mumbai Indians before raking in a whopping Rs 8.8 crore at the IPL 2018 auctions. The same year he made his international debut in a T20I against West Indies.The Ahmedabad-born cricketer has scored 1143 runs at 138.55 in his six seasons for Mumbai Indians, while scalping 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :