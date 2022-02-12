IPL 2022 Auction: Krunal Pandya goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Krunal had fetched Rs 2 crore ahead of his debut IPL season in 2016 for Mumbai Indians before raking in a whopping Rs 8.8 crore at the IPL 2018 auctions. The same year he made his international debut in a T20I against West Indies.

The Ahmedabad-born cricketer has scored 1143 runs at 138.55 in his six seasons for Mumbai Indians, while scalping 51 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.