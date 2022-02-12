IPL Auction Auction IPL auction 2022: which team has how much money to spend IPL auction updates: Here's the complete breakdown of purse available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 10:20 IST Chennai Super Kings players pose with the IPL 2021 trophy. - PTI Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 10:20 IST Here's the complete breakdown of money available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction. IPL mega auction: Archer makes the list, but unlikely for 2022 season IPL 2022 auction: Full list of players to go under the hammer on Feb 12 and 13 FranchiseePurse leftNo. of open player slotsNo. of open overseas player slotsChennai Super Kings48217Delhi Capitals47.5217Kolkata Knight Riders48216Lucknow Super Giants59227Mumbai Indians48217Punjab Kings72238Rajasthan Royals62227Royal Challengers Bangalore57227Sunrisers Hyderabad68227Gujarat Titans52227 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :