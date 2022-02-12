Auction

IPL auction 2022: which team has how much money to spend

IPL auction updates: Here's the complete breakdown of purse available with all 10 teams ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

12 February, 2022 10:20 IST
CSK

Chennai Super Kings players pose with the IPL 2021 trophy.   -  PTI

FranchiseePurse leftNo. of open player slotsNo. of open overseas player slots
Chennai Super Kings

48

21

7

Delhi Capitals

47.5

21

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

48

21

6

Lucknow Super Giants

59

22

7

Mumbai Indians

48

21

7

Punjab Kings

72

23

8

Rajasthan Royals

62

22

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

57

22

7

Sunrisers Hyderabad

68

22

7

Gujarat Titans

52

22

7

 

