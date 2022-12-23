IPL franchises and overseas investment: It’s their choice, says chairman Arun Dhumal

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have been hoping for Indian cricketers to be allowed to participate in mushrooming T20 leagues across the globe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cautioned franchise owners for investing in overseas properties.

Multiple franchise executives confirmed to Sportstar on anonymity that during a meeting between franchises and the BCCI hierarchy on Friday morning, the franchises were advised to refrain from investing in overseas leagues “to protect brand IPL”.

While the IPL franchises were surprised with the suggestion, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal clarified that other boards and the franchise owners were free to look after their interest. He stressed the BCCI is not concerned with either the expansion of T20 leagues or investment of IPL owners overseas.

“Other boards have all the rights to start their league. But we have seen that the IPL is way ahead. Few of them (franchise owners) have interest in other leagues,” Dhumal said after the IPL’s conclusion.

“They have to look after their interests. We can’t stop them. They have money in their kitty, so it is their choice.”

While all the six franchises in the soon-to-be launched SAT20 League are owned by IPL owners, three teams in the International League T20 in United Arab Emirates have IPL owners. Besides, the IPL franchises have also invested in the Caribbean Premier League and Major League Cricket in USA.