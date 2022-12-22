IPL auction 2023: Full list of Australia players with base price

The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, from 2.30pm IST. There are 21 players from Australia – who have signed up from the auction. Cameron Green, Travis Head, and Chris Lynn will enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore – the highest in the auction.
With the 10 IPL franchises announcing their player retentions list for next year’s tournament, Green is expected to be in high demand following an impressive start to his international T20 career.
Below is the full list of Australian players who have given their names for the auction:
Full list of Australia players
Rs 2 crore: Cam Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn
Rs 1.5 crore: Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Rs 1 crore: Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques
Rs 75 lakh: Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short
Rs 50 lakh: Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Billy Stanlake
Rs 30 lakh: Lance Morris
Rs 20 lakh: Hayden Kerr, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Nathan McAndrew
(INR = Indian Rupee)