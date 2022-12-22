IPL auction 2023: Full list of Australia players with base price

The IPL 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, 2022, from 2.30pm IST. There are 21 players from Australia – who have signed up from the auction. Cameron Green, Travis Head, and Chris Lynn will enter the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore – the highest in the auction.

With the 10 IPL franchises announcing their player retentions list for next year’s tournament, Green is expected to be in high demand following an impressive start to his international T20 career.

Below is the full list of Australian players who have given their names for the auction: