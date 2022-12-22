KKR IPL Auction 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders low on money, lots of gaps to fill

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what KKR’s auction strategy could look like:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Total slots available: 11

Overseas slots available: 3

IPL auction strategy: The Knight Riders face the dilemma of having to fill the second-highest number of slots with the smallest purse available. It will need to optimise its INR 7.05 crore to rope in a wicketkeeper and an opening batter. Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, who is yet to make his IPL debut, is the only recognised wicketkeeper in the squad. Considering Gurbaz plays, he will need an opening partner, preferably Indian, as Tim Southee, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell occupy the rest of the overseas spots. Narayan Jagadeesan, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria and Rohan Kunnummal are options KKR could consider, given its light purse. Mayank Agarwal would be an ideal contender but the former Punjab Kings skipper could be out of bounds for the cash-strapped franchise.