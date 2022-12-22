LSG IPL auction 2023: Specialist batters, backup fast bowlers are Lucknow Super Giants’ priority

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what LSG’s auction strategy could look like:

Lucknow Super Giants

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

Total slots available: 10

Overseas slots available: 4

LSG IPL Auction strategy: Lucknow Super Giants are stacked with all-rounders but will need to boost its batting as it lacks specialisation in that department. After the solid opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, a steady option in the middle-order will hold the team in good stead.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda can take care of the finishing. Having let go of Dushmantha Chameera, LSG will need a backup for injury-riddled Mark Wood and could break the bank on Sam Curran. Jason Holder, to the surprise of most, was released by Lucknow and that move could set the stage for a big-ticket signing in Ben Stokes or Cameroon Green.