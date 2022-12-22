The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of Punjab Kings (PBKS), its remaining purse and available player slots.

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), M. Shahrukh Khan, Atharva Taide.

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone (ENG).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis (AUS), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada (SA).