The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), its remaining purse and available player slots.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Remaining purse: INR 8.75 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik.

Batters: Faf du Plessis (SA), Finn Allen (NZ), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai.

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey (ENG).