The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), its remaining purse and available player slots.

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Total slots available: 13

Overseas slots available: 4

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips (NZ).

Batters: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (SA), Rahul Tripathi.

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar.

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik.