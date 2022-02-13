IPL Auction Auction IPL 2022 auction: Delhi Capitals picks India U-19 captain Yash Dhull for Rs 50 lakh IPL Auction 2022: With a base price of Rs 20 lakh, there was some bidding before Delhi picked its home boy Yash Dhull. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 15:20 IST India captain Yash Dhull after winning the ICC U19 World Cup 2022. - PTI Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 15:20 IST India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh. With a base price of Rs 20 lakh, there was some bidding before Delhi picked its home boy.Under Dhull's captaincy, India won the U-19 World Cup title, beating England in the final. Dhull, a 19-year-old top-order batter, scored 229 runs in the U-19 World Cup in four matches at an average of 76.33. His century against Australia helped India win by 96 runs and reach the final. His other major contribution was a half-century (82) against South Africa in the group stage. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :