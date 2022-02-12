IPL auction: Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been signed up by by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Dhawan was part of the 10-player marquee set, the first set in the auction. Rajasthan Royals made the opening bid for Dhawan with Delhi Capitals following suit. However, Punjab Kings finally secured the left-hander with a winning bid of Rs 8.25 crore.

Dhawan, who has over 5,000 runs in the league, recently finished a three-year stint with Delhi Capitals. The southpaw scored 1726 from 49 matches for Delhi, crossing the 500-run mark in each of the three seasons. He was traded to the Delhi-based franchise ahead the 2019 season by Sunrisers Hyderabad, in return for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.