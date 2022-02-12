IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: Dhawan goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been signed up by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:15 IST Shikhar Dhawan has racked up 500-plus runs in each of his last three IPL seasons. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:15 IST India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been signed up by by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.Dhawan was part of the 10-player marquee set, the first set in the auction. Rajasthan Royals made the opening bid for Dhawan with Delhi Capitals following suit. However, Punjab Kings finally secured the left-hander with a winning bid of Rs 8.25 crore.LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 live updates: IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses, bidding STOPS Dhawan, who has over 5,000 runs in the league, recently finished a three-year stint with Delhi Capitals. The southpaw scored 1726 from 49 matches for Delhi, crossing the 500-run mark in each of the three seasons. He was traded to the Delhi-based franchise ahead the 2019 season by Sunrisers Hyderabad, in return for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :