IPL Auction Auction IPL Auction 2022: Manish Pandey goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore Indian batter Manish Pandey was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 13:20 IST Manish Pandey in action for SRH. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 13:20 IST Indian batter Manish Pandey was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.More to follow...