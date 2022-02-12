IPL Auction 2022: Shimron Hetmyer goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE - IPL auction, 2022

The big-hitting Hetmyer scored 242 runs last season for Delhi Capitals at a strike-rate of 168.05. Rajasthan Royals and Capitals were the two teams most interested in purchasing him at the auction, and he became the second-costliest West Indian cricketer, after Jason Holder, who was purchased by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs. 8.75 crore.