IPL auction 2022: Wriddhiman Saha goes unsold

Wriddhiman Saha went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction on Saturday. With questions being raised over his international career, the franchises seemed disinterested in the stumper-batter.



Saha has been a regular in the previous editions of the IPL and it would be interesting to see if he finally manages to make the cut on the second day of the auction on Sunday. A couple of days ago Saha confirmed to Sportstar that he is not retiring and that he has just taken a break after a long time on the road.

The acrobatic wicketkeeper, who has been a backup for Rishabh Pant in recent times, is 37. And his decision to skip the Ranji Trophy for personal reasons raised speculations about a possible retirement call. "My understanding is clear - if you are not picked, deal with it and get better. And let me make it very clear, I am not retiring from cricket, even if they don’t pick me for the Sri Lanka series," Saha had said.

But it looked like the franchises wanted to look beyond the 37-year-old.