IPL auction 2023 Live streaming online, date and timing in IST, online and TV channel details

The streaming and TV rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL Auction 2023) for the next five years were sold for a record $6.02bn (£5.13bn) earlier this year.

Viacom18 secured streaming rights until 2027 for $3.05bn. Disney-owned Star India retained the TV contract for $3.02bn. The final IPL auction pool will have 405 players, with a maximum of 87 slots available for the 10 franchises. Of these, 30 will be overseas players.

Where will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be held in Kochi.

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be held on Friday, December 23.

What time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be telecast on Star Sports channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App.