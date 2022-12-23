Shivam Mavi signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore in IPL 2023 Auction

Shivam Mavi was signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

The base price for Mavi was Rs. 40 Lakh, the highest for an Indian uncapped players. Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bidding kept and stayed in the race till Rs. 1 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals entered the race later before Gujarat Giants launched aggressive bids for the player.

Delhi Capitals entered the race too but it was the defending champion that sealed the signing for six crore.

Making his IPL debut in 2018, Mavi has played 32 games for Knight Riders. He has picked 30 wickets at an economy rate of 8.71. His personal best in the tournament was 4/21 against Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

Mavi was also a part of India’s title winning Under-19 squad in 2018. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.