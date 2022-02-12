IPL auction: Cummins joins KKR for Rs 7.25 crore

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders made the opening bid at Rs 2 crore with Gujarat Titans bidding next. Lucknow Super Giants joined the fray to push the price beyond Rs 7 crore before KKR edged it out.

Cummins had become the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for Rs 15.5 crore after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the 2020 auction. However, the Australian fetched less than half of that sum this time around.

Cummins had opted out of the second leg of IPL 2021, played in the UAE from September 19. In the first half of last year's IPL in India, Cummins had played each of KKR's seven games, picking up nine wickets and scoring 93 runs, including a career-best 66 not out against Mumbai Indians.