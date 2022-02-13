IPL auction: Livingstone joins Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore

England international Liam Livingstone has been signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL Auction 2022 Live: How the teams look on Day 2 of bidding

Livingstone, who was with Rajasthan Royals last season, left the IPL bubble and flew home due to bubble fatigue.

KKR and CSK entered the initial bidding war. With the bid going past Rs 4 crore, CSK opted out of the race. Punjab Kings then entered the fray and went toe to toe with KKR's bids. As the bids soared, Gujarat Titans made a late appearance and competed with Kings. SRH too tried to swoop in with a late bid for Rs 10.75 crore. But Kings eventually bagged him at Rs 11.5 crore.

England players in IPL auction 2022: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Alex Hales, Jofra Archer, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Laurie Evans, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, David Willey, Craig Overton, Samit Patel.