Auction

IPL auction: How much money do 10 teams have after 5 rounds of Day 2 of bidding

IPL auction: Here's the complete breakdown of purse left with all 10 teams after 5 rounds of Day 2 bidding in the IPL mega auction.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 February, 2022 14:21 IST

Charu Shama will continue to be the IPL auctioneer on Day 2 of the bidding at the mega auction in Bengaluru.   -  SPORTZPICS

After the first day of the mega-auction for IPL 2022 in Bengaluru, which featured bidding wars, here's how much purse each team is left with after five rounds on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings

Purse spent: Rs 74.25 crore

Purse left: Rs 15.75 crore

Delhi Capitals

Purse spent: Rs 84.05 crore

Purse left: Rs 5.95 crore

Gujarat Titans

Purse spent: Rs 75.35 crore

Purse left: Rs 14.65 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse spent: Rs 83.85 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 6.15 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Purse spent: Rs 86.70 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 3.30 crore

Mumbai Indians

Purse spent: Rs 64.10 crore

Remaining purse: Rs 25.90 crore

Punjab Kings

Purse spent: Rs 79.35 crore

Purse left: Rs 10.65 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Purse spent: Rs 80.45 crore

Purse left: Rs 9.55 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse spent: Rs 80.75 crore

Purse left: Rs 9.25 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse spent: Rs 76.65 crore

Purse left: Rs 13.35 crore

