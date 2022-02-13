IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: How much money do 10 teams have after 5 rounds of Day 2 of bidding IPL auction: Here's the complete breakdown of purse left with all 10 teams after 5 rounds of Day 2 bidding in the IPL mega auction. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 14:21 IST Charu Shama will continue to be the IPL auctioneer on Day 2 of the bidding at the mega auction in Bengaluru. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 14:21 IST After the first day of the mega-auction for IPL 2022 in Bengaluru, which featured bidding wars, here's how much purse each team is left with after five rounds on Sunday.FOLLOW AUCTION DAY 2 LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 LIVE updates: U19 World Cup winner Yash Dhull goes to Delhi; Mumbai gets Tilak Varma for Rs 1.7 crore Chennai Super KingsPurse spent: Rs 74.25 crorePurse left: Rs 15.75 crore IPL Auction 2022: How the 10 teams look after Day 1 of bidding and purse left Delhi CapitalsPurse spent: Rs 84.05 crorePurse left: Rs 5.95 croreGujarat TitansPurse spent: Rs 75.35 crorePurse left: Rs 14.65 crore IPL Auction 2022 Day 1: Full list of 97 sold and unsold players Kolkata Knight RidersPurse spent: Rs 83.85 croreRemaining purse: Rs 6.15 croreLucknow Super GiantsPurse spent: Rs 86.70 croreRemaining purse: Rs 3.30 crore IPL auction 2022: Franchises play it smart on opening day of auction Mumbai IndiansPurse spent: Rs 64.10 croreRemaining purse: Rs 25.90 crorePunjab KingsPurse spent: Rs 79.35 crorePurse left: Rs 10.65 croreRajasthan RoyalsPurse spent: Rs 80.45 crorePurse left: Rs 9.55 croreRoyal Challengers BangalorePurse spent: Rs 80.75 crorePurse left: Rs 9.25 croreSunrisers HyderabadPurse spent: Rs 76.65 crorePurse left: Rs 13.35 crore Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :