IPL auction: Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore

West Indies power-hitting all-rounder Odean Smith has been signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Benagluru.

Smith is a big-hitter lower down the order in T20 cricket. At CPL 2021, he was the second-highest wicket-taker and even splintered Gayle's bat.

He had a rewarding outing in the just-concluded ODI series against India. He scored 60 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 157.89, and picked three wickets, including those of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in the second ODI.