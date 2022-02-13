IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore With the bat, Smith is a big-hitter lower down the order in T20 cricket. At CPL 2021, he was the second-highest wicket-taker. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 12:56 IST West Indies' Odean Smith celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. - PTI Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 12:56 IST West Indies power-hitting all-rounder Odean Smith has been signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Benagluru. IPL auction: Livingstone joins Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore IPL Auction 2022 Live: How the teams look on Day 2 of bidding Smith is a big-hitter lower down the order in T20 cricket. At CPL 2021, he was the second-highest wicket-taker and even splintered Gayle's bat.He had a rewarding outing in the just-concluded ODI series against India. He scored 60 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 157.89, and picked three wickets, including those of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in the second ODI. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :