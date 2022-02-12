IPL auction: Quinton de Kock signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore

Wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The South African was a part of the 10-player marquee list with a base price of Rs 2 crore. In 2019, the left-hander was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.80 crore and has been with the franchise since. Having made his IPL debut in 2013 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, de Kock has also played for Delhi Daredevils (2014-2016) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018).



With 2256 runs in 77 matches under his belt, de Kock is a seasoned campaigner in the league and adds his skills behind the stumps to his batting prowess at the top of the order.