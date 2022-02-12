IPL auction: Rabada goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has played for Delhi Capitals since his IPL debut in 2017. He was signed for Rs 5 crore ahead of his maiden season and bought back by the Delhi-based franchise for Rs 4.2 crore at the 2018 IPL auction. The Protean was drafted in the marquee set of players at a base price of Rs 2 crore ahead of the auction.

Spearheading the pace bowling attack at Delhi Capitals, Rabada has picked 76 wickets in 50 matches at an economy of 8.21 in the marquee T20 league. He has also been a proud holder of the Purple Cap, bagging 30 wickets in the 2020 edition.