IPL auction: Boult sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Kiwi, who paired with Jasprit Bumrah to form a formidable pace attack at Mumbai Indians in 2020 and 2021, was drafted in the marquee list of players at the IPL 2022 auctions. He has picked 38 wickets in 29 matches in the two seasons with the Indians.

Boult first played in the IPL in 2015 after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.8 crore. He turned out in a solitary season for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017 before plying his trade for Delhi Daredevils in 2018 and 2019. The 32-year-old has taken 76 wickets in 62 IPL matches at an economy of 8.4.