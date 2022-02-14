IPL Auction Auction Archer on being picked by MI: ‘Looking forward to starting a new chapter’ England fast bowler Jofra Archer says he is “super excited” at being purchased by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction. PTI Mumbai 14 February, 2022 12:53 IST Jofra Archer may not play in the IPL this year as he continues his recovery from an elbow surgery. - AFP PTI Mumbai 14 February, 2022 12:53 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was purchased for ₹8 crore by Mumbai Indians on Sunday, says signing up with the franchise is like “starting a new chapter” in his career.Archer is unlikely to play in this season’s IPL as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, but was given permission to enter the auction with a view to compete in 2023 and 2024.“I am super excited to be joining the Mumbai Indians. It has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket,” he said.ALSO READ - Archer will be a formidable partner to Bumrah - MI owner Akash Ambani“I am so glad that I have finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise. I am also going to get a chance to play with some of the biggest stars in the world. So I am really looking forward to starting a new chapter. See you guys soon.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) Earlier on Sunday, explaining the rationale behind picking Archer, MI owner Akash Ambani had said, “... Of course he (Archer) is not available this year but when he is fit and available, I believe that with (Jasprit Bumrah) he will make a formidable partnership.”Former India fast bowler and MI’s director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan said the prospect of witnessing Bumrah and Archer bowling in tandem will be worth the wait. “You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I,” he said.“To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait.” Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :