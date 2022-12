LSG squad IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants picks Pooran for Rs 16 crore at IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Lucknow Super Giants on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here is the full list of players bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: Nicholas Pooran (INR 16 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 50 lakh) Yash Thakur (INR 45 lakh), Romario Shepherd (INR 50 lakh), Daniel Sams (INR 75 lakh), Amit Mishra (INR 50 lakh), Prerak Mankad (INR 20 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakh), Naveen-ul-Haq (INR 50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 lakh). Purse Remaining: INR 3.55 crore Total player slots available: 0 Overseas slots available: 0 LSG PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.