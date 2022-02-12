Rajasthan Royals buys Devdutt Padikkal for Rs 7.75 crore

Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 21-year-old took the IPL by storm in his debut season in 2020, top-scoring for Royal Challengers Bangalore with 473 runs and bagging the Emerging Player of the Year award. He continued in 2021 in a similar vein, albeit with less consistency, compiling 411 runs which included a stellar 51-ball hundred – the fastest by an uncapped player in the league.