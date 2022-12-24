Auction

Rajasthan Royals’ Kerala recruit Abdul Basith - Bus driver’s son following Samson’s footsteps

Abdul Basith hopes that his role as a finisher with the Kerala team holds him in good stead with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
24 December, 2022 18:54 IST
It was the KCA’s decision to have all-Kerala T20 tournaments that proved a turning point for Basith, just as it was for several Kerala players.

The venue of this year’s IPL auction wasn’t far from P. Abdul Basith’s home in Ernakulam. After attending selection trials for various IPL franchises, 24-year-old was hopeful of getting picked by one of them at the auction at Kochi.

“I had done particularly well at the trials with Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians and I am delighted that I will be joining the Royals,” Basith tells Sportstar. “Sanju Samson has been one of my heroes and it feels great that I am becoming a part of his team.”

Basith says he has gained by playing alongside Sanju in the Kerala team. “He has encouraged me a lot,” says Basith, who is the first from his family to play any sport. “Everyone, including my father, who works as a driver at the Ernakulam depot of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, has been very supportive.”

That Basith hadn’t neglected academics must have made them happy. After doing his B.A. in Hindi from the Maharaja’s College (Ernakulam), he is doing his masters in it.

It was while he was studying in Class VII at St. Mary’s UP School that he fell in love with cricket. “I saw boys of the Kerala Cricket Association’s academy playing cricket and I too wanted to play,” he recalls. “I also got selected to the KCA’s District and State academies. Tripunithura Cricket Club too has helped me greatly develop as a player.”

Rajasthan Royals’ squad for IPL 2023

It was the KCA’s decision to have all-Kerala T20 tournaments that proved a turning point for Basith, just as it was for several Kerala players, including off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran, who has made a sudden impact in both white and red-ball cricket.

“Without tournaments like the KCA Presidents’ Cup, we would not have got a platform to show our skills,” says Basith. “Playing Ranji Trophy is another dream, and I am happy that I have been selected in Kerala’s Under-25 squad.”

Basith says he has been working hard on his power-hitting of late, with former Kerala Ranji stars Raiphi Vincent Gomez and V.A. Jagadeesh. “I am also grateful to the coaches who have helped me in various stages of my career – M.A. Sunil, N.K. Umesh, N. Bijumon and H. Pratheesh,” says the man who admires Sachin Tendulkar and Kane Williamson.

“A lot of training is required if you want to be a good finisher, which has been my role with the Kerala team after I made it to the team this year.”

