Sanju Samson: IPL auction important to prepare base for 5-6 years

Sixty two crore rupees. The decision-makers at Rajasthan Royals are looking at that sum, as the IPL’s (Indian Premier League) D-day of mega auction approaches.

From their purse of Rs. 90 crore, they have already spent Rs. 28 crore, retaining three players, in the form of captain Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 10 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 crore). The skipper said the auction was really important because the franchise could very well be preparing its base for the next five or six years.

“So, we’ve made sure to track everyone and give the opportunity to as many players as possible during the trials,” Sanju said. “Our goal is to now target the ones we think align with our vision, can embrace our values, and help our team get back to the top.”

Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara also feels the outlook should be long-term at the auction. “Our analytical assessments are detailed, right from the information we’ve collected on players to getting them integrated into a central database,” said the Sri Lankan batting legend. “We further filter the data, backed with a robust analytic process which enables us to arrive at the right metrics further refining our overall player identification process. It's really quite a comprehensive process.”

Royals’ ceo Jake Lush McCrum believes the adoption of technology is important for the auction. “The insights from the integration of technology into our trials process and the deep analytical review of the broader performance data are both crucial in how we prioritise and value talent,” he said.

“With 10 teams bidding you will never be able to secure every player you want; therefore, prioritisation and in-auction flexibility is crucial...Every crore saving in the auction is so important, as you are then able to re-allocate it to build the best side possible.”