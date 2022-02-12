IPL Auction Auction Shami goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore in IPL auction 2022 India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:42 IST Indian pace spearhead Mohammad Shami. - AFP Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:42 IST India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.Shami became the first-ever auction buy for the Titans and joined Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill - who were amongst the draft picks for the Ahmedabad-based team before the auctions. LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Bidding to resume at 3:30PM; Auctioneer Edmeades stable after collapse Shami has taken 79 wickets in 77 IPL matches at an average of 30.40. He was picked by Punjab Kings at Rs 4.8 crores in the 2019 IPL auction. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :