Umran Malik was the find of the season for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here is the full list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh) Purse Remaining: INR 13.00 crore Total player slots available: 8 Overseas slots available: 1 SRH PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. Read more stories on Auction.