Suresh Raina goes unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction

Suresh Raina went unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12.

Raina had abruptly left the IPL's bio-secure bubble in the UAE and had opted out of the 2020 season. He had also retired from international cricket in 2020, but the Chennai Super Kings management retained him for last season.

Raina won his fourth IPL title with the Super Kings in 2021 but suffered a poor run of form in the season, scoring a mere 160 runs in 12 matches at an average of 17.78.