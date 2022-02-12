IPL Auction Auction Suresh Raina goes unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction Suresh Raina went unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction. Raina won his fourth IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2021. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 13:35 IST Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni during an IPL 2021 match. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 13:35 IST Suresh Raina went unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12.Raina had abruptly left the IPL's bio-secure bubble in the UAE and had opted out of the 2020 season. He had also retired from international cricket in 2020, but the Chennai Super Kings management retained him for last season. Raina won his fourth IPL title with the Super Kings in 2021 but suffered a poor run of form in the season, scoring a mere 160 runs in 12 matches at an average of 17.78. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :