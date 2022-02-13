IPL auction: It’s a dream come true for Tilak Varma

Exciting young talent Thakur Tilak Varma is delighted to be purchased by Mumbai Indians in the auction on Sunday and says it can be the turning point of his career.

“Definitely, it is a dream to play in the IPL and honestly hoping to play this season,” the 19-year-old Tilak Varma told Sportstar from Cuttack, where he is with the Hyderabad Ranji Trophy squad for three league games.

Hyderabad team manager Vinod Ingle broke the news to Tilak and made him speak to Sportstar.

“I have attended selection trials for most of the franchisees. So, the desire has always been there as IPL is a huge platform to showcase one’s talent,” he said.

ALSO READ - IPL auction: Kumble happy for Indian fast bowlers

Tilak made his Ranji Trophy debut against Andhra three years ago. He also played for India in the U-19 World Cup in 2020 when the team finished runner-up to Bangladesh, scoring 38 and 48 in two games.

“But, again, the short-term goal for me right now is to be the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy and help the team to win the trophy,” Tilak said.

“I am always grateful to my coach Salaam Bayash sir who has been with me for close to a decade, never ever making me feel miss anything in my cricketing career,” he said.

For his part, Bayash was equally elated. “I can’t describe my joy in words. This boy has been so passionate and committed to keep improving. By God’s grace, got this huge opportunity now and hope he will be the next big name in Indian cricket,” he concluded.