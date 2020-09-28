RCB vs MI LIVE: Aaron Finch, playing for eighth IPL team, hits quickfire fifty

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to play for eight franchisees, hit a quickfire 52 off 35 opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Monday.

Finch began his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2011 before moving to the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2012. In IPL 2013, Finch was signed by the now defunct Sahara Pune Warriors. He shifted his allegiance to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014. The Australian then shifted to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015 before being snapped up by Gujarat Lions for IPL 2016 and 2017. In 2018, Kings XI Punjab acquired his services. Finch pulled out of the 2019 edition to prepare the ICC 50-Over World Cup in England.

"If I am in the starting line-up, my role will be to try and take advantage during the powerplays and hopefully get us off to a flying start," Finch had told Sportstar in an interview ahead of IPL 2020. "The nature of T20 cricket is that any team can win on any given day. I think getting off to a good start gives us the best chance to make the playoffs, so that will be the main focus."